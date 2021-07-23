Twinbeech Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Twinbeech Capital LP lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after buying an additional 1,079,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB opened at $224.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.08.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.59.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.