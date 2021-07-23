6,008 Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after buying an additional 56,540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $45.99 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.83.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAS. B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.