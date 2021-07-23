Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $381,000 Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.