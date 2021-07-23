7,500 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

