Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,510 shares of company stock worth $6,497,845 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLI opened at $48.85 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

