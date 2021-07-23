Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $416,000 in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 32.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $193.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $156.14 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.93.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LANC. Sidoti began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.