Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.90 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.