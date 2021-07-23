Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 11,633 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 70,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,563 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.06. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $109.54 and a one year high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

