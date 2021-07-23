$1.60 Million in Sales Expected for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will report $1.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health reported sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year sales of $7.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $7.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspira Women’s Health.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

AWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspira Women’s Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

AWH opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 7.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.