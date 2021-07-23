Bithao Reaches Market Cap of $12.90 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Bithao has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Bithao has a market cap of $12.90 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bithao coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bithao alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00048707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.91 or 0.00870471 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BHAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.