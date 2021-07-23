PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $577,473.11 and $395.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,435.50 or 1.00154593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00034134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000792 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00009435 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

