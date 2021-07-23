Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.92.

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

