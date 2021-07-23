$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday.

KMPR opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. Kemper has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kemper by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

