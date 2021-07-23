88mph 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $111,674.00 (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.19 or 0.00087052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $111,674.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00048707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.91 or 0.00870471 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,216 coins and its circulating supply is 370,987 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

