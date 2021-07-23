NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $163.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $258.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $163.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $51,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.