Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTAI. started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

FTAI stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.93. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

