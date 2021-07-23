Calix (NYSE:CALX) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CALX. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial began coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a sell rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Calix in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.14.

CALX stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Calix by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

