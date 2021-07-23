Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $81.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

NYSE SNAP opened at $62.97 on Friday. Snap has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

