Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.
Shares of EMR opened at $97.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.20.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
