Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Shares of EMR opened at $97.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

