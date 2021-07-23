ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 27.50 by Morgan Stanley

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 27.50 price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a CHF 31 price target on ABB in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price target on ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a CHF 33 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 30.13.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.