Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $103.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.22.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

