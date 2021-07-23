Capital Analysts LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KAPR. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $7,409,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $4,870,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $470,000.

NYSEARCA:KAPR opened at $27.08 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.