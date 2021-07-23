Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $113.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.44 and a 12 month high of $114.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

