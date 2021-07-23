Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

