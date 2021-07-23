Capital Analysts LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total value of $643,089.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $117,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

EL opened at $326.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.75 and a 1 year high of $328.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

