Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

55.0% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Clearside Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Clearside Biomedical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Clearside Biomedical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.55 million ($1.11) -8.27 Clearside Biomedical $7.89 million 39.19 -$18.21 million ($0.39) -13.77

Clearside Biomedical has higher revenue and earnings than Aldeyra Therapeutics. Clearside Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aldeyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aldeyra Therapeutics and Clearside Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 Clearside Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $25.63, indicating a potential upside of 179.14%. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.71%. Given Aldeyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aldeyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Clearside Biomedical.

Profitability

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Clearside Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -53.52% -42.14% Clearside Biomedical -591.23% -220.12% -110.10%

Volatility & Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearside Biomedical has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics beats Clearside Biomedical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in Phase 2 testing for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.