Capital Analysts LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 360.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Roku by 509.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Roku by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $420.65 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.89.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.80.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,775 shares of company stock valued at $131,243,151. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

