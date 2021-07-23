Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

PAYC stock opened at $385.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.81, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

