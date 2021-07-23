Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.82 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.140 EPS.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

