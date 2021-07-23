Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.28. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $17,975,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,882 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,388,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 556,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 384,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

