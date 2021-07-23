J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $154.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $163.66 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.08. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $266,598.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,254,524 shares in the company, valued at $218,312,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $3,707,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

