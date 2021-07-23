$24.26 Million in Sales Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce sales of $24.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.50 million and the lowest is $24.01 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $17.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year sales of $103.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.58 million to $103.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $125.43 million, with estimates ranging from $122.70 million to $128.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

In related news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERO opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.44.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

