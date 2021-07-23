Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Shares Down 0.9%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marimaca Copper from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

