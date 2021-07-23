Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Raised to $222.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $222.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.
Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $214.68 on Friday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $153.93 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Insiders have sold 205,523 shares of company stock worth $49,509,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.