Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Raised to $222.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $222.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $214.68 on Friday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $153.93 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Insiders have sold 205,523 shares of company stock worth $49,509,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

