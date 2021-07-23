Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Plans GBX 36.93 Dividend

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,103 ($53.61) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,282.75. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market cap of £107.13 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price (up previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,474.17 ($58.46).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

