Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MMC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.81.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $145.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $146.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

