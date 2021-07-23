AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.
AMCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.45.
NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $53.43 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
