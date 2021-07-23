AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $53.43 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.