Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.13. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

