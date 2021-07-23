Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES) Shares Down 18.1%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:RMES)’s share price dropped 18.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 236,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 846% from the average daily volume of 24,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35.

Red Metal Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMES)

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the FarellÃ³n project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

