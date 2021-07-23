Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.01. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEN. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $383,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

