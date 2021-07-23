Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Shares Down 1.3%

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 1,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NICMF shares. upgraded Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nickel Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Nickel Mines alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.