Brokerages Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to announce ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). Immunic reported earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Aegis initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 4,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 111.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 228,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,337,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.