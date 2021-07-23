Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:BEDU opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $487.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDU. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

