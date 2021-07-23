AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.95.

AHCO opened at $22.55 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

