Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €10.50 ($12.35) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €9.20 ($10.82).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 105 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.02.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.