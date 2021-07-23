Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 71.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

