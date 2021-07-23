Automata Network Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Automata Network has a market cap of $64.16 million and $15.84 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00103157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00143453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,284.92 or 0.99708452 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

