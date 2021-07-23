Realio Network Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $298,628.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00103157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00143453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,284.92 or 0.99708452 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

