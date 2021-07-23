Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 405.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,333,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,720,000 after purchasing an additional 726,760 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,315,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 221,771 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 366,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.74 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22.

