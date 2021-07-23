The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4,478.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.23.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.